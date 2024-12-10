Kurla Bus Accident: 19-Year-Old Girl Killed While Returning Home from First Day of Work

A terrible accident in Kurla on Monday night took the lives of seven people and injured 49 when a BEST electric bus crashed into multiple vehicles. One of the victims was a 19-year-old girl named Afreen Shah, who heartbreakingly lost her life on her very first day of work, leaving her family and friends in deep sorrow. Afreen had just started her job, and as she was heading home after her shift, she became one of the unfortunate casualties.

Other people who lost their lives include Anam Sheikh, Shivam Kashyap, Vijay Gaikwad, and Farooq Chaudhary. The injured, numbering 49, include some in critical condition and were quickly taken to local hospitals for care.

This accident has sparked public outrage, with locals confronting the bus driver right away. The police are looking into the situation closely, especially since the driver claims that his brakes failed. In the meantime, the families of those who died are calling for justice.

The incident happened around 9:45 PM, with many of the victims either on their way to work or coming home. The bus driver, Sanjay More, stated that a brake failure made him lose control of the bus. However, experts have noted that there was no technical issue found with the electric bus. After the crash, locals got hold of More and beat him up before the police stepped in to ensure his safety. He’s now facing serious charges of culpable homicide.

Among the victims were workers and commuters whose lives were abruptly taken. One notable victim was Kaneez Fatima Ansari, 55, who was on her way to work for a night shift at a hospital when she was hit and tragically died at the scene.