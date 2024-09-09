Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: 'People Fear BJP Will Take Festival of Our King to Gujarat': Sanjay Raut On Amit Shah’s Mumbai Visit

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut strongly criticized the arrival of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP officials in Mumbai for a two-day visit on Monday. Raut accused the BJP and its leadership of undermining the identity and interests of Mumbai.

Raut then expressed his concerns that the BJP might even move the Ganesh festival celebrations to Gujarat. He said, "This time when Amit Shah came, people were afraid that he would take the festival of our King of Lalbagh to Gujarat. He can do anything." Raut underscored Mumbai's importance to Maharashtra and its people, adding, "The King of Lalbagh is the pride of Mumbai and Maharashtra. We have a bond of faith with him. It cannot be broken, but the business wing of the BJP can do anything."

Raut began his address by highlighting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's frequent visits to Lalbaugcha Raja, a prominent location in Mumbai known for its Ganesh festival celebrations. "Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country. He is the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He is everything. He always comes to Lalbaugcha often. People from all over the country come to see the 'Lalbaugcha Raja,' and they should come too. But the way the wealth of the King of Lalbagh is increasing--just a day before yesterday, I saw that an industrialist gave him a gold crown worth Rs. 17 crores," Raut said.

The Shiv Sena leader continued, "The status of the deity does not increase with the gifts or offerings from devotees. God remains divine irrespective of gold, silver, or any material offerings. People give these gifts out of their faith, but it does not change the divine nature of God." Raut further criticized the BJP's actions, suggesting they are negatively impacting Mumbai's status and resources. "Whatever we have seen, Amit Shah ji and Modi ji have taken all of it to Gujarat. Whether it is industry, trade institutions, or anything else, whether it is our land, they have taken everything to Gujarat because it concerns Mumbai's prestige."