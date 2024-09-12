Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: Watch, Devotees Pushed Aside While VIPs Enjoy Special Access; Video Goes Viral

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most visited Pandals in Mumbai. People stand in que for more hours to get one glimpse of Raja and then comes VIP's who gets easy entry to meet Lalbaugcha Raja while common man gets manhandle by the securities of Lalbaugcha raja volunteer. Every year such video goes viral on social media and this year also one of the devote posted a video, which shows how common man is discriminated from the VIP's and get bad treatment from volunteers.

User posted the video on Instagram and wrote, "This is how normal people are treated at Lalbagh. Bhagwan darshan mai bhi itna bhed bhav." Several people took to the comments section of the video to express their anger. “The lady who is pushing so badly is worse... This is not how anyone should be treated,” one person commented.

Another video is also going viral on social media where we can see how volunteers on gate holding and allowing the people through a very small space. In the video, we can also see a young girl being traumatized after getting out of the crowd. These videos have gone viral on social media. Netizens are criticizing authorities for their behavior and requesting to ban VIP culture.

VIP CULTURE SHOULD BE BAN: This is how normal people are treated in ‘Lalbagh Cha Raja’ ganpati V/S VIP culture. pic.twitter.com/uLqSjjLi8H — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) September 12, 2024

This is not the first time; every year such videos go viral on social media. Still, devotees with full faith visit pandals to seek blessings from one of the most prestigious Lalbaugcha Raja.