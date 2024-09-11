Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Offers Prayers to Mumbai's Famous Ganpati (Watch Video)

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has visited Mumbai's famous Ganpati idol Lalbaugcha Raja on Wednesday, September 11. Das said, "I have been coming here for the last 4-5 years. I did the darshan today, my wish is that everything auspicious happens for everyone."

On Wednesday morning, a large number of devotees came together to seek blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja, making Ganeshotsav 2024 a more blessed occasion. The iconic Ganesh idol, housed at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, is a central attraction during this vibrant festival, drawing thousands of worshippers seeking blessings from the revered deity.

VIDEO | Ganesh Chaturthi: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das offers prayers to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. #GaneshChaturthi2024pic.twitter.com/RNCvVLIETs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2024

On September 5, the first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja for this year's festival was unveiled. The grand reveal set the stage for the festival, which is one of Mumbai's most anticipated events. The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai, to have the darshan of Lord Ganesh. pic.twitter.com/SwZrNtt0GZ — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that commenced on September 6, will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.