Lalbaugcha Raja: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Visits Mumbai's Famous Ganpati Pandal (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the pandal Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai for darshan on Monday, September 16 a day before Ganpati Visarjan. Pawar offered prayers of Lord Ganesha.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also paid obeisance to 'Lalbaugcha Raja' and expressed that he experienced a profound sense of tranquillity and energy as soon as he offered his respects at Ganpati Bappa's feet.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar visits Lalbaugcha Raja for darshan and to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/MFtT7JoQBi — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2024

Taking to his social media handle on X, Piyush Goyal posted, "Today I had the good fortune of having a divine darshan of 'Lalbaugcha Raja'. As soon as I bowed my head at the feet of Vighnaharta, I felt immense peace and energy in my mind. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Also Read | Lalbaugcha Raja 2024: Charan Sparsh and Mukhdarshan Lines to Close from Monday Midnight, Check Timings Here.

The Union Minister, along with his family, offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai and said, "I prayed to Ganpati Bappa for the welfare of the entire world, including North Mumbai."

‘सुखकर्ता दुःखहर्ता वार्ता विघ्नाची, नूरवी पुरवी प्रेम कृपा जयाची’



आज 'लालबागचा राजा' के दिव्य दर्शन का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ। विघ्नहर्ता के चरणों में शीश नवाते ही मन को अपार शांति और ऊर्जा की अनुभूति हुई। इस पावन अवसर पर गणपति बप्पा से उत्तर मुंबई सहित संपूर्ण जगत के कल्याण हेतु… pic.twitter.com/tiuGryGzxC — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 15, 2024

The iconic Ganesh idol, housed at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, is a central attraction during this vibrant festival, drawing thousands of worshippers seeking blessings from the revered deity.

Ganeshotsav, a 10-day festival that began on September 6, will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.