Lalit Patil drug case: "Probe moving slow due to govt pressure," alleges Congress MLA

Congress party workers, led by MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, staged a sit-in protest outside the Pune police commissioner, accusing the police of sluggishness in investigating the cases involving drug kingpin Lalit Patil. The demonstration took place on Wednesday morning, with Dhangekar asserting that the state government and the police were allegedly shielding drug offenders like Lalit Patil, contributing to the rise of drug addiction among the youth in Pune and other cities.

MLA Ravindra Dhangekar voiced his concerns during the dharna, stating, "The young generation in Pune and other cities is falling prey to drug addiction only because the state government and the police department are trying to save drug offenders like Lalit Patil." He urged swift and impartial investigations into the cases related to Patil.

Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr responded to the protest, stating, "We received a memorandum from a delegation of Congress party workers led by their MLA (Kasba constituency) Ravindra Dhangekar on Wednesday. We have informed them that the investigations in the two cases (Pune drugs haul and Sassoon general hospital escape) are going on well," quoted TOI. Kumaarr assured that the police were conducting professional and thorough investigations, and further action would be taken based on the probe's outcome.

The escape of Lalit Patil has sparked political debates, with members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) accusing the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena of potential involvement in Patil's escape, suggesting political support. While the police have made arrests in connection with Patil's escape and the drug racket, MVA members argue that those who aided him in running the racket are not being adequately probed.

Dhangekar alleged, "It has become quite clear that Patil gave lakhs of rupees to some policemen and hospital staffers for their help to run the drug racket from Sassoon." He specifically pointed out the former dean of Sassoon General Hospital, Dr. Sanjeev Thakur, accusing him of supporting Patil. Dhangekar insisted that Thakur should be made a co-accused in the case and criticized the state government for not taking further action against him.

City crime branch officials have intensified their investigation into the escape of Lalit Patil, questioning 14 staff members of Sassoon General Hospital. The inquiry aims to establish missing links in the case, focusing on Patil's behaviour, visitors, phone usage, medical treatment, and parcel deliveries during his time in the hospital. The police have already made several arrests, including a driver, accomplices, and police constables involved in the escape.