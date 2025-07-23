Landslide in Mumbai: Multiple Homes Collapse in Bhandup; Dramatic Video Surfaces

A dramatic landslide occurred in Mumbai's Bhandup area in the early hours of Wednesday, July 23. Due to heavy rainfall, mud on the hilltop area slid down behind Omega High School in the Khindipada region, causing multiple houses to collapse. However, no casualties or injuries were reported.

The incident occurred when a large retaining wall built on a hilltop collapsed after developing a massive crack due to a landslide. The hill is approximately fifty feet high, and a similarly tall safety wall had been constructed on it a few days ago.

Dramatic Video of Landslide in Bhandup Area Surfaces on Social Media

Five houses situated above the collapsed safety wall came crashing down. Several densely packed shanties were built on this hill. Although five houses fell along with the cracked wall, they had been evacuated in time, preventing any loss of life or injury.

Some local residents captured the terrifying scene on their mobile phones. The video recorded by a resident from below shows a dramatic moment when a tree fell with a cracked wall, and later, a mud slide with other trees and houses from the top. An autorickshaw driver was seen saving his autorickshaw from the mishap as a collapsed part of the wall fell near him during the incident.