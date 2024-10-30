Latest Death Threat to Salman Khan: Anonymous Message Demands Rs 2 Crore Ransom From Bollywood Actor

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again received a death threat. The unknown individual behind the threat has demanded Rs 2 crore and warned that Salman would be killed if the money isn't paid. Following this, a case has been registered against the unidentified person at Mumbai's Worli Police Station, and police have launched an investigation into the matter.

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Traffic Police's control room received a threatening message from an anonymous individual demanding Rs 2 crore. According to an official, the person sending the message threatened to kill Salman Khan if the payment was not made.

A police officer stated that the message clearly threatened to kill Salman Khan if the money was not received. In response, the Worli Police have filed a case under sections 354(2) and 308(4) of the IPC against the unknown individual.

Earlier on Tuesday, Salman Khan and Maharashtra's former minister Baba Siddique’s MLA son, Zeeshan Siddique, also received death threats with demands for money. In this case, one person was arrested by the police. Both Zeeshan and Salman were targeted with threats and demands for extortion.

Police arrested a man named Mohammad Tayyab, alias Gurfan, from Noida in connection with the previous threat. The accused, a resident of Delhi, was apprehended from the Sector 39.