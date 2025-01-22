Leopard Attack in Mumbai: Biker Shah Rukh Khan Narrowly Escapes Clutches of Wild Animal in Vasai

A Vasai-Virar resident narrowly escaped a leopard attack on Tuesday night (January 21) while he was returning from work. Shah Rukh Khan was returning on his bike during the attack by a big cat and shouted loudly for help, which scared the leopard and alerted nearby residents.

The big cat attacked Khan in the Bhoidapada area of Vasai East. After receiving information on the following attack, a team from the Valiv police station arrived at the scene. Police preserved a paw print on the road for further investigation and have alerted forest officials to the leopard’s presence.

The animal is suspected to be a leopard, stated Dilip Ghughe, a senior inspector of Valiv police station. Forest officials are now searching for more evidence, such as additional paw prints, tree scratches and droppings, to trace the animal.