Leopard Attack in Pune: Big Cats Target Tribal Villages in Ambegaon Taluka Amid Forest Department Inaction

The tribal community of Ambegaon taluka is alarmed by the large-scale destruction caused by leopards in the western tribal area and the Bhimashankar Abharanya region. They have demanded that the forest department take immediate action to control the leopard population.

Recently, tigers have also been spotted in various villages within Ambegaon taluka. The movement of leopards has been particularly noted in villages such as Kushire Patan, Pimpri, Sakeri, Megholi, Jambhori, Kalambai, Chikhli Taleghar, Phalode Nigdale, Rajpur, and Mhatarabachiwadi, especially in the Patan valley. Last week, Bhaguji Ramji Kengle, a very poor tribal farmer from Jambhori village, lost a goat to a leopard attack while grazing his animals around 8:30 in the morning.

The incident occurred near Machi village, just below Machi Wadi. Unfortunately, forest department officials remain unaware of this attack, as senior officers are stationed in their offices in Ghodegaon, which is located forty to fifty kilometers away. They seem to lack the time to visit the tribal areas.

Bhimashankar, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and the sixth Jyotirlinga, is also known as Bhimashankar Sanctuary No. 2. The forest department has filled numerous posts to protect this sanctuary, deploying a significant number of forest officers, guards, workers, and officials. These personnel have been provided with well-equipped residences and good office facilities.

However, many of them reside in distant locations like Manchar, Pune, and Ghodegaon, only visiting Bhimashankar once a week at their convenience. As a result, the security of the sanctuary has become precarious. The presence of leopards roaming in many areas of the western tribal region of Ambegaon taluka over the past week has created a climate of fear among the local population.