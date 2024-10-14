Lightning Strikes Mumbai: Residents Share Photos and Videos of Sudden Weather Change
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 14, 2024 08:17 PM2024-10-14T20:17:50+5:302024-10-14T20:18:49+5:30
Mumbai, Maharashtra (Oct. 14, 2024) – A thunderstorm accompanied by light rain lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Monday evening, bringing relief from the heat but also causing panic in several areas. Residents took to social media to share dramatic images and videos of the storm, capturing lightning strikes and rain.
Mumbai today! ⚡🌩️ #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/6yr9EnFVLN— Ruchi Aggarwal (@Ruchi2412) October 14, 2024
Post the Thurdershowers, sunrays and lightning together ⚡ #MumbaiRains#Dombivlipic.twitter.com/b5t04NQ7yJ— Lakshminarayan (@Lakshminarayan_) October 14, 2024
Another October evening, another light show! Shot by me🎥 #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/TtKb8eU5q0— Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) October 14, 2024
Best sky of the Year🌄☁️— Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) October 14, 2024
Beautiful Shot by me🎥 #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/2xZiisGL4D
Visuals around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus:
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai city receives rainfall. Visuals around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. pic.twitter.com/ZHIBBs1gWb— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2024
Ambernath witnessed particularly intense weather, with cloudburst-like conditions lasting nearly 45 minutes. Kalyan, Dombivli, and Mulund also experienced heavy rain, with thunder and lightning striking intermittently. Some areas reported waterlogging as the downpour intensified around 5 p.m. and continued for over an hour. Many parts of the region appeared unusually dark by 6 p.m., catching residents off guard.
The regional meteorological department has issued an alert for continued thunderstorms in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Ulhasnagar, for the next few hours. Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious while stepping out, especially with the risk of lightning strikes.
Storm across KDMC-Ulhasnagar-Ambernath-Badlapur🚨🚨— Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) October 14, 2024
Scenes from Kalyan🎥#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/SHoEF7CA8P
#mumbairains n #lightningpic.twitter.com/xiDFWNe6oB— Kartik (@aartsyffartsy) October 14, 2024
and it continues #mulund#Thunderstorms#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/SwzrYfgko1— Andrew Gaikwad (@PunnyGamer) October 14, 2024
Scary thunderstorm hit Ambernath, badlapur now.#ambernath#badlapur#Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/AGhpq6rMy6— David (@DavidforIndia) October 14, 2024
