Local buffer hit in CSMT station, coach drailed traffic on Harbor line disrupted

Mumbai: Tuesday morning dawned a headache for the workers because at platform number one of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station, a local hit the buffer on the Harbor line and due to this a coach of the train fell into the station. Due to this, the train service on the Harbor route has been disrupted.

According to the information received, there has been a small accident of a local at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station. It has been informed that the accident took place after leaving the Panvel local platform instead of moving forward. Due to this, it is said that a coach of this Panvel local derailed. CSMT station has only two platforms for Harbor route. Due to an accident on one of the platforms, only one platform is available for traffic. Due to this, there is a possibility that local trains will be blocked on the Harbor route and the traffic will be disrupted. So, many trains were canceled.



According to Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar, the "Panvel local from CSMT was on platform number 1 at 9:39 am. After giving her a green signal, instead of moving forward, the local came back and hit the buffer. No one was injured in this. In this, the fourth local coach has derailed. All kinds of systems have reached the spot and they have started efforts to bring the coach back on track," he said.