Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 5: Major Mumbai Candidates Cast Votes in Early Hours as City Witnesses Enthusiasm Among Voters

Voting is underway in six constituencies in Mumbai during the fifth phase of India's seven-phase elections. The key Mumbai constituencies are Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South. Approximately 120 candidates are vying for these six seats.

Contrary to trends of lower turnout in the earlier phases, the financial capital witnessed enthusiasm among voters as they lined up outside polling booths in the early hours of Monday. All major candidates in the fray had also cast their votes within a few hours of the voting starting at 7 AM.

Shiv Sena UBT candidate from Mumbai South, Arvind Sawant, was among the major candidates who cast their votes early. The two-time MP is seeking reelection.

Shiv Sena's Yamini Jadhav, who's contesting against Sawant from Mumbai South, was also seen casting her vote. "Exercise your right to vote...Don't consider me weak if am a woman. I am strong and dedicated to society...I have been working for people and I have been given a ticket (to contest) owing to my work...I will become your voice and roar in Parliament," she said after voting.

Congress candidate from Mumbai North Central, Varsha Gaikwad, was also seen casting her vote along with her mother in the early hours of Monday. The Mumbai Congress chief is contesting a Lok Sabha election for the first time.

BJP candidate from Mumbai North Central, Ujjwal Nikam, also cast his vote and appealed to voters to turn out in big numbers. "I am happy that despite two days of holidays, people are turning up to vote. This shows that every voter is aware of their rights. This is the identity of our India across the world as a democratic country," Nikam told news agency ANI.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is in the fray for the BJP in the Mumbai North constituency, also cast his vote on Monday morning. Speaking to reporters after voting, Goyal said, "This election has given me the opportunity to meet several people and take their blessings. Being a Mumbaikar, the way people have hosted me is a wonderful feeling...My family members have come from abroad to exercise their right to vote."

Congress candidate from Mumbai North, Bhushan Patil, also voted along with his family and appealed to voters to participate in the festival of democracy.