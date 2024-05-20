Lok Sabha Election 2024: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan Casts His Vote in Mumbai For the Fifth Phase (Watch Video)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was sighted at a polling booth in Mumbai to participate in the ongoing Lok Sabha 2024 elections, accompanied by his family: wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, and son AbRam. Shah Rukh arrived at the polling station dressed in a black T-shirt and pants, while Suhana wore a blue suit and Gauri opted for a white top and blue jeans. They swiftly entered the polling booth. Prior to this, Shah Rukh had urged his fans to ensure they vote this year.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his family arrives at a polling station in Mumbai to cast his vote for the fifth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/0AhTAvN2SN — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

Through a post on X, he appealed to his followers to fulfill their duty as Indians. "As responsible Indian citizens, we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let’s fulfill our duty as Indians and vote, keeping our country’s best interests in mind. Go forth, promote our right to vote," he wrote on Saturday.

Similarly, superstar Salman Khan also encouraged the citizens to cast their votes. "I exercise 365 days a year no matter what, and now I’m going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So, do whatever you want to do, but go and vote and don’t trouble your Bharat Mata... Bharat Mata ki Jai," Salman posted on X on Friday.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is set to portray the character of an underworld don in the movie "King", with Suhana Khan playing his protegee. The film explores a unique bond between the mentor and the disciple, testing their survival skills against all odds. Currently, action workshops are in progress for the film. "King" marks the cinematic debut of SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, with her superstar father

