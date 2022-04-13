Maha Minister Dhananjay Munde suffers minor attack, MVA leaders rush to visit him

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde has reportedly suffered a mild heart attack. Munde was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last night. Leaders rushed to Breach Candy Hospital to see Dhananjay Munde after learning of the incident. On Wednesday morning, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and MP Supriya Sule met Dhananjay Munde and inquired about his health.

After meeting Dhananjay Munde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that Dhananjay Munde's health is stable. He has been kept in ICU. He will be shifted to the general ward in the afternoon, he has been asked to rest. Tomorrow is Babasaheb Ambedkar's birthday. His department has organized a program. We have told them to do the program, said Ajit Pawar.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope rushed to the hospital and inquired about the condition of Dhananjay Munde, who was reported to have suffered a mild heart attack. Said. "All the necessary tests have been done and everything is fine. This may be due to work stress," Tope said.

Meanwhile, the doctors treating Munde have clarified that there is no danger to Munde at present. He will be hospitalized for the next three to four days, Tope said.