Mahanagar Gas Relaunches ‘MGL Sahayogi’ Initiative to Promote Pipeline Safety

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has relaunched its ‘MGL Sahayogi’ campaign, aiming to involve Mumbai residents and nearby communities in safeguarding gas pipelines from accidental damage. The initiative introduces a new helpline, 1800 2100 2100, to report unsafe or unplanned digging activities.

Renowned TV actor Shivaji Satam has joined the campaign as its brand ambassador to enhance public awareness about safe excavation practices and pipeline safety.

An MGL official emphasized that frequent infrastructure-related digging poses risks of serious accidents if not conducted responsibly. Through this initiative, MGL urges citizens to report any risky activities to prevent potential hazards and ensure a safer city.