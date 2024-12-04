Mahaparinirvan Day 2024: BMC Enhances Cleanliness and Safety for Devotees at Chaityabhumi, Shivaji Park, and Rajgruha For December 6

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prioritized cleanliness, health, and safety measures at key locations such as Chaityabhumi, Shivaji Park, and Rajgruha in preparation for the 68th Mahaparinirvan Day of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on December 6.

BMC officials have announced the installation of RO plants for purified water, pink toilets, Hirakani Rooms, and additional toilet facilities, with a special focus on cleanliness, health services, and safety. “We are making every effort to provide high-quality civic services to citizens, especially at significant locations like Chaityabhumi, Shivaji Park, and Rajgruha,” said a senior BMC official.

He further mentioned that separate pink toilets and Hirakani rooms would be available for women and children. In addition, six RO plants have been set up to ensure access to purified drinking water, along with 530 water taps and 70 water tankers. There will also be a dedicated focus on cleanliness, with clean-up teams deployed across various locations. This includes 220 workers at different sessions and 225 workers at Shivaji Park. "Drinking water, biscuits, and seating arrangements will be provided for visitors in queues," the official added. Enhanced security will be in place with CCTV cameras, mobile surveillance, metal detectors, and bag scanners at key locations.

Special arrangements for the convenience of the devotees include:

There are control rooms and VIP lounges at Chaityabhumi and Shivaji Park, along with health services.

Temporary shelters, fire safety measures, and first-aid stations .

Live streaming of the tribute ceremony at Chaityabhumi on large screens.

Information booths, mobile charging points, temporary bathrooms, and benches for the devotees.

The BMC is fully equipped to serve the devotees and urges them to follow the instructions issued by the BMC and Mumbai Police for a smooth and safe experience.