Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: Central Railway to Run Special Trains for Devotees from December 6 to 8; Check Details

The Central Railway will operate unreserved special trains on December 6, 7, and 8 to accommodate passengers traveling to Mumbai to pay homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Divas. These special trains, featuring General Second Class coaches, will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Dadar stations, heading to Nagpur, Amravati, Kalaburagi, and Adilabad.

On December 6, two unreserved special trains (01249) will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 4:45 PM and 8:35 PM, heading to Nagpur. These trains will halt at the following stations: Dadar, Kalyan, Kasara, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Jalamb, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha, Sewagram, and Ajni.

Similarly, on December 7, 2024, five unreserved special trains will be operated, with two originating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and two from Dadar station. From CSMT, special trains will depart for Kalaburagi (01246) at 12:25 AM, Amravati (01217) at 12:40 AM, and Nagpur (01255) at 12:35 AM.

On the same day, Dadar station will see departures of one special train each for Nagpur (01253) at 12:40 AM and Adilabad (07057) at 1:05 AM.

On December 8, Central Railway will run two unreserved special trains for Nagpur—one from CSMT (01257) departing at 6:35 PM and another from Dadar (01259) departing at 12:40 AM.

The composition of train numbers 01249, 01251, 01255, 01253, 01257, and 01259 will consist of 18 General Second Class coaches, with stops at Dadar, Kalyan, Kasara, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Jalamb, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha, Sewagram, and Ajni.

Train number 01217 will have 16 General Second Class coaches and make stops at Dadar, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Nandura, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, and Badnera.

Train number 01246 will consist of 24 General Second Class coaches and will halt at Dadar, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Kurduwadi, Solapur, Akkalkot Road, and Ganagapur Road.

Train number 07057 will have 14 General Second Class coaches and stop at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Nagarsol, Rotegaon, Lasur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Partur, Selu, Manwat Road, Parbhani, Purna, H S Nanded, Bhokar, Himayatnagar, and Kinwat.

Bookings for unreserved coaches at normal charges can be made through UTS. For detailed timings and halts of these special trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.