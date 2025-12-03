Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Major Traffic Restrictions in Dadar, Shivaji Park from Dec 5–7

Thousands of followers of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar are expected to visit Chaityabhoomi in Dadar from December 4 on the occasion of the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Considering the huge turnout, Mumbai Traffic Police has announced temporary traffic diversions in and around Dadar, Shivaji Park and Chaityabhoomi. These traffic rules will remain in effect from Friday, December 5 at 6 AM until Sunday, December 7 at midnight. During this period, vehicular movement around key roads is expected to slow down. Commuters have been advised to follow the revised traffic plan and consider alternate travel routes to avoid congestion.

Road Closures and One-Way Restrictions

Swatantryaveer Savarkar Marg will remain closed for traffic between Siddhivinayak Temple Junction and Hinduja Hospital. However, residents near Hinduja Hospital may proceed via S. Bank Junction, take a left turn, and continue along Pandurang Naik Road to reach Raja Badhe Chowk. Additionally, the northbound lane of S.K. Bole Road will function as a one-way route from Siddhivinayak Temple Junction up to Portuguese Church Junction. These restrictions aim to manage traffic flow efficiently and prevent heavy jams in high-density zones near Chaityabhoomi.

Alternative Routes for Southbound Traffic

Vehicles heading south using the Western Express Highway or Mahim routes may shift to L.J. Road or Senapati Bapat Marg. Southbound drivers can also use Kala Nagar Junction to divert towards Dharavi T-Junction, then proceed via Sion Railway Station, or move toward Sion Hospital using the 60-Feet Road through Kumbharwada. Those travelling to South Mumbai may opt for the Bandra-Worli Sea Link for faster movement. These alternate pathways are recommended to avoid slowed traffic flow and ensure continuous movement across busy junctions.

Alternative Routes for Northbound Traffic

Vehicles coming from Colaba through B.A. Road or via Haji Ali using Annie Besant Road may continue through P. D’Mello Road, Barrister Nath Pai Road, Zakaria Bunder Road and R.A.K. Marg. From there, drivers may turn right under the Matunga Aurora Bridge and proceed via Sion Hospital Junction. Another option is the Worli-Bandra Sea Link for smoother northbound travel. For those coming from Mahalaxmi Station, Dr. E. Moses Road and Rakhangi Chowk remain usable, with a right turn leading toward Senapati Bapat Marg.

No-Parking Zones During the Event

Strict no-parking rules will be enforced across several internal and arterial roads. These include Swatantryaveer Savarkar Marg, Ranade Road, Jambhekar Maharaj Road, Keluskar Road, N.C. Kelkar Road, M.B. Raut Road and Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road. Parking will also be restricted near Hindu Colony Road No. 1 to 5 near Rajgruha, Lady Jamshedji Road, Khareghat Colony Road, Lakhmshi Nappu Road, Dadar Playground stretch and parts of Kidwai Road. The restrictions are intended to ensure smooth pedestrian and emergency vehicle movement.

Available Parking Locations

Despite restrictions, certain designated locations will allow vehicle parking. These include Senapati Bapat Marg, Kamgar Maidan, Kohinoor Mill Compound, Indiabulls International Centre, Kohinoor Square vicinity, Edenwala Road and Natha Pai Road. Certain open spaces and grounds near Wadala will also be available for regulated parking. Mumbai Police has appealed to visitors to use only official parking spaces and follow signage to avoid inconvenience.