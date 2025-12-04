Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: BEST Announces Special Transport, Power and Health Services for Lakhs Visiting Chaityabhoomi From December 4-6

As thousands prepare to visit Chaityabhoomi on 4, 5 and 6 December to honour Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has announced extensive arrangements to manage the large public turnout. The plan focuses on uninterrupted power supply, medical facilities, safety measures and enhanced public transport. Officials said these steps are intended to provide a smooth and organised experience for followers expected from across Maharashtra and other parts of the country. BEST has coordinated with civic departments to ensure crowd management, mobility support and emergency services remain fully operational throughout the three-day period.

This year, BEST has increased temporary electricity arrangements for tents and pavilions set up across Dadar. Those needing temporary connections can apply until 4 December at the Customer Service G/North Division office. A special single-window assistance point has been created near Nana-Nani Park for power supply services between 4 and 6 December. To avoid power disruptions, reserve teams have been positioned at Shivaji Park Maidan and Vanita Samaj, while two 62.5 kV generators will support high-demand zones. Several large-capacity generators and round-the-clock technical teams will also remain on duty to immediately address any power-related issues during the event.

A total of 781 LED streetlights of 150 watts and three metal halide lamps of 2000 watts have been installed at Chaityabhoomi, Dadar Chowpatty, Rajgruh, Ambedkar College, Wadala, and along Dadasaheb Phalke Marg to improve public safety and movement at night. Additionally, BEST will install three high-intensity 6 kW searchlights at Bajiprabhu Udyan, Dnyaneshwar Udyan and the Mayor’s Bungalow to increase visibility during peak hours. Officials stated that lighting infrastructure has been prioritised as many followers arrive late at night or early morning. The enhanced illumination will help prevent congestion, ensure smooth movement, and assist emergency response teams if required.

For convenient public travel, BEST will operate 17 additional bus services from 10 pm on 4 December until 6 am on 6 December, connecting different parts of the city with Chaityabhoomi. On 6 December alone, 42 extra buses will run on busy routes, including 28, AC 33, A-164, A-247, C-305, A-351, A-357, A-385 and C-440, to cater to the heavy visitor rush. BEST will also operate 10 special AC electric buses under the ‘Dr Babasaheb Smritsthal Darshan’ tour on 5 and 6 December. These buses will start from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Udyan and cover major Ambedkar memorial sites in South Mumbai, with a fare of Rs 75 per seat.

Also Read: Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Major Traffic Restrictions in Dadar, Shivaji Park from Dec 5–7

To assist visitors on-ground, traffic supervisors and bus inspectors will remain posted across Shivaji Park and surrounding areas from 6 am to 10 pm on 6 December. BEST will also issue daily travel passes worth Rs 75 on 5 and 6 December at Chaityabhoomi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Udyan, enabling commuters to travel easily across Mumbai and the suburbs. Officials stated that additional ticket counters and mobile staff will help prevent queues and improve passenger convenience. Route maps and help desks will also be available for first-time visitors and senior citizens requiring travel guidance.

Continuing its long-standing tradition, BEST will conduct free health services at the venue, including medical consultations and vision testing camps. About 700 spectacles will be distributed free of cost to individuals needing corrective lenses. Health teams will also educate visitors about malaria, dengue, tuberculosis, heart ailments and diseases caused by tobacco use. Counselling support for quitting tobacco and diabetes screening will also be provided. A street play on HIV/AIDS awareness will be performed in collaboration with MDACS. Around 20 medical units consisting of doctors, technicians and pharmacists will work across five shifts to ensure continuous medical support.

To honour the legacy and teachings of Dr Ambedkar, BEST will distribute free books based on his life and contributions. Visitors attending the Mahaparinirvan Diwas programme will also receive refreshments throughout the three-day event. Authorities stated that these cultural and welfare initiatives aim to preserve Dr Ambedkar’s values of education, equality and public welfare. The arrangements reflect efforts to provide respectful, safe and accessible facilities to thousands arriving for the annual observance.