Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP Rebel Gopal Shetty Withdraws from Borivali Race, Devendra Fadnavis Reacts (Watch Video)

Today is the last day to withdraw applications for the assembly elections, and rebellion has surfaced in several constituencies across both the Mahavikas Aghadi and the Mahayuti alliances. Political parties are actively working to convince rebel candidates to step down. In Mumbai, all eyes were on whether Gopal Shetty and Sankavati Sharma would withdraw their nominations. Ultimately, Vinod Tawde's diplomatic efforts have succeeded. Both Gopal Shetty from Borivali and Swikriti Sharma from Andheri have decided to withdraw their candidacies.

The BJP has been striving to quell dissent among its ranks. Gopal Shetty had initially filed an independent nomination from Borivali, prompting the BJP to make numerous attempts to persuade him to withdraw. Despite these efforts, Shetty remained firm in his intention to contest. Yesterday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis personally reached out to Shetty to try and change his mind. Today, Tawde met Shetty, and finally, his diplomatic approach paid off.

In a statement, Gopal Shetty confirmed, "Yes, I am withdrawing. I am not fighting to become an MLA. I had offers from other parties, but I didn’t want to go that route. My fight was about a certain principle. If I, Gopal Shetty, am speaking up, it’s for the good of the party. Many leaders came to meet me, and my views were heard. I am not against bringing in external candidates, but I had to stand my ground this time. The party is bigger than any individual, and I have conveyed my concerns to the leadership."

He added, "I had already said that I wouldn’t join another party. My issue was with a particular way of doing things. The BJP takes good care of its workers, and I am glad the leadership listened to me. My voice has reached them, and that's why I am stepping back. There has been a perception of ongoing unfairness in Borivali, and that was part of the discussion."

Reflecting on Sunday night’s events, Shetty met with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. For the past few days, BJP leaders, including Fadnavis, Tawde, and Ashish Shelar, have been in discussions with Shetty to address his concerns. Fadnavis had expressed confidence that Shetty, a loyal party worker, would ultimately stand by the party. This faith has now been vindicated with Shetty’s decision to withdraw his application.