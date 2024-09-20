Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Mumbai Introduces 218 New Polling Stations for Voters

Mumbai Metropolitan City, comprising both Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban Districts, will see an increase of 218 polling stations in the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2024, as compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections. This expansion aims to streamline the voting process for the electorate, ensuring smoother participation.

The rationalisation of polling stations, conducted under the directives of the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission, has increased the total number of stations in Mumbai to 10,111. According to a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), "Compared to the Lok Sabha 2024, there is an increase of 218 polling stations."

This exercise has been executed under the guidance of Bhushan Gagrani, District Election Officer and Municipal Commissioner. The average number of voters per polling station, which previously stood at 1,500, has now been reduced to 1,200. “The increase in polling stations will enhance the efficiency and pace of the voting process,” the official added.

As part of the changes, the number of polling stations in Mumbai City has risen from 2,509 to 2,537, while Mumbai Suburban has seen an increase from 7,384 to 7,574. This decentralisation and growth of polling locations have been implemented wherever necessary, ensuring voters experience a more streamlined process.

To ensure that voters are informed of the new changes, the administration has launched a campaign titled Know Your Polling Station. This initiative includes home visits by staff to share details about the updated polling station locations. In addition to door-to-door visits, registered voters will receive information via written correspondence and the media.

This proactive measure is expected to make voting easier for citizens, leading to a more organised and efficient election process across Mumbai’s metropolitan area.