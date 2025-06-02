Maharashtra ATS Conducts Raids in Padgha, Thane in Connection with Terror Case

In a significant development related to a terrorism-linked case, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted a major raid in Padgha village of Thane district.

The operation, carried out with assistance from Thane Rural Police, is part of an ongoing investigation into suspected terrorist activities. The ATS also raided the residence of Saqib Nachan, a former office-bearer of the banned organisation Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

Saqib Nachan has previously been arrested in connection with two separate terror-related cases. His name has surfaced multiple times during probes into extremist activities in the region.

Notably, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier conducted large-scale raids in Padgha and arrested several individuals in connection with terror-related offences.

The ATS operation in Padgha is ongoing, and further details are awaited.