Maharashtra Budget Session: Clashes between Devendra Fadnavis and Chhagan Bhujbal over OBC reservation

Mumbai: Instead of arguing with each other over OBC reservation, we should sit together and solve this problem. In the case of OBC, people from all parties are united. Let's show this to the country. The role of the ruling party and the opposition is to save the OBC community. Allegations, politics will continue, but will this solve the problem? Let's solve this problem by checking the legal issues. Minister Chhagan Bhujbal appealed to the people to come together to save OBC reservation.

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that the collection of imperial data for OBC reservation started in 2010. This data came forward in 2016. But have you remained silent for the last 7 years when your government was at the center and in the state? BJP is politicizing OBC reservation. This is the wrong thing to do. Why didn't you bring forward the data compiled by the government? It is being politicized after the elections. He said that Modi government is responsible for OBC reservation.

Devendra Fadnavis replied to Bhujbal. We have never opposed OBC reservation. We come to the meeting whenever you call. But why doesn't the decision of the meeting go ahead? Your personal reservation is supported. But as a minister, do you have the support of the government? Does the government support OBC reservation? Don't point the finger at us from OBC reservation. The state government will have to take the responsibility if the OBC reservation report is rejected by the Supreme Court. Assurances about OBC reservations are nothing but promises. Therefore, Fadnavis demanded that OBC reservation should be discussed in the House. Meanwhile, the political reservation of OBCs has come to an end due to the failure of the government. Political backwardness was not mentioned anywhere in the report. Fadnavis also said that the court did not provide any new information and research data.

Confusion in the Assembly over OBC reservation Devendra Fadnavis and Chhagan Bhujbal came face to face in the assembly demanding OBC reservation. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the OBC reservation as soon as the assembly session began. At this time, Devendra Fadnavis had taken the government by storm. Replying to this, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal also accused the BJP and Modi government of being responsible for ending OBC reservation. This caused a commotion in the hall. Then the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly were adjourned for 20 minutes.