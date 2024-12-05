Maharashtra CM-Designate Devendra Fadnavis Offer Prayers at Shree Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai Ahead of Swearing-In Ceremony (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at Shree Mumbadevi Temple ahead of his swearing-in ceremony at Azad Maidan in Mumbai today (December 5). Along with Fadnavis, BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and MLA Rahul Narwekar were seen at the temple premises.

Maharashtra’s CM-Designate Devendra Fadnavis Visited Shree Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai

Mumbai: Maharashtra's CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis visited Shree Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai, offering prayers along with BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar pic.twitter.com/j2SuXALNfy — IANS (@ians_india) December 5, 2024

According to media reports, over 4,000 police have been deployed to ensure security for the swearing-in ceremony at Azad Maidan. A traffic advisor has also been issued to a large number of people to witness the event. One Additional Commissioner of Police and three Deputy Commissioners of Police from the Mumbai Police will be assigned, along with an independent unit consisting of 30 police officers and 250 police enforcers.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Swearing-In Ceremony: Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Raj Thackeray to Skip Azad Maidan Event Today.

Fadnavis was unanimously elected the Maharashtra BJP Legislature Party leader on Wednesday, paving the way for his swearing-in as the Chief Minister for a third time. The ceremony will take place at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai at 5:30 p.m. today. It will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers, and the Chief Ministers of States ruled by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his full support for Chief Minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis, stressing on the spirit of teamwork and collective decision-making.

BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar said, "The swearing-in ceremony is historic and it will play a big role in strengthening democracy...All parties of Mahayuti will be a part of the Maharashtra government."