Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches MSSU Certificate Programs to Train Youth, Strengthen India’s Jewellery Export Position

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, declared the initiation of certificate courses at the Maharashtra State Skills University (MSSU). This aims to cultivate the skilled workforce for dilating the gems and jewellery sector. The announcement was made during a recent exhibition in Mumbai. This program will train the youth and provide them enhanced employment chances. It will also make India a front runner in jewellery exports. A contemporary Gems and Jewellery Park is being built by the government in Navi Mumbai. This park will provide top-notch facilities for experts and enhance production and exports.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the importance of boosting employment opportunities in the sector through collaboration with the Gems and Jewellery Association. To facilitate this, the state has simplified licensing and land acquisition procedures, while an “Ease of Doing Business War Room” has been established to monitor and drive these reforms. The measures are designed to further strengthen India’s prominent position in the global market.

Maharashtra, with Mumbai serving as a vital hub, continues to play a central role in this trade. The launch of new certificate programs is expected to produce a steady stream of trained professionals, thereby consolidating the state’s dominance in the industry. Industry experts note that this step could help bridge the gap between traditional artisans and the modern industry’s evolving needs.

The initiative is also likely to encourage young entrepreneurs to enter a sector that has historically been family-run and exclusive. Overall, it reflects a shift in the state government’s approach to skill development - directly linking education with export potential and employment growth.