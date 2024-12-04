Maharashtra CM Swearing-In Ceremony: Tight Security Arrangements for Mahayuti Govt's Oath-Taking Event at Azad Maidan on December 5

The swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti government is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 5, at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai. In light of this high-profile event, strict security arrangements are being made across the Azad Maidan area and other key locations in Mumbai.

Approximately 5,000 police personnel will be deployed in and around Azad Maidan, including around 4,000 to 4,500 constables. The security team will also include two riot control units and bomb detection and disposal squads. Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and Special Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti are expected to be present at the venue.

A police officer stated that a no-fly zone has been imposed around Azad Maidan on Wednesday and Thursday. Security will be monitored from the tall buildings surrounding the area, with drones being used to oversee the arrangements.

Elaborate Security Setup

A massive police force will be stationed at Azad Maidan for the ceremony. According to sources, the deployment will include one Joint Commissioner of Police, three Additional Commissioners of Police, six Deputy Commissioners of Police, 16 Assistant Commissioners of Police, and approximately 600 other police officers.

Swearing-In Arrangements

For the grand ceremony, three stages are being constructed at Azad Maidan. The main stage will host dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister, and other cabinet ministers. The other two stages will accommodate members of parliament, legislators, and notable personalities from various fields.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, central ministers, chief ministers from other states, and thousands of VIPs and VVIPs from diverse sectors are expected to attend the event. To ensure their safety, heavy police security will be in place along all designated routes for the dignitaries.

The security plan includes the deployment of police officers, home guards, and Maharashtra Security Guards along the routes. Additionally, traffic police will oversee smooth vehicular movement, with around 144 traffic police officers and 1,000 constables on duty. Sources further revealed that plainclothes officers will also be stationed at key points across Mumbai for added vigilance.