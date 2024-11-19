Maharashtra Election 2024: BMC Sets Up Extensive Measures for Smooth Voting in Mumbai

As Maharashtra prepares for the Assembly Elections on November 20, 2024, the administration has taken extensive measures to ensure smooth voting across the city. With essential facilities, strong security protocols, and adequate manpower, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been entrusted with the task of facilitating seamless arrangements for the voters.

In a move to ensure transparency, webcasting facilities have been set up at all polling stations. Real-time monitoring will take place from the BMC headquarters, with District Election Officer and BMC Commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani, personally reviewing the arrangements a day ahead of the elections.

Gagrani has called on Mumbai’s residents to actively participate in the democratic process, emphasizing that "the responsibility lies with vigilant voters to make democracy stronger." He also highlighted the webcasting setup for real-time monitoring of polling stations to ensure transparency.

Election Facts for Mumbai and Suburbs

Total Constituencies: 36

Registered Voters: 1,02,29,708

Polling Stations: 10,117 (across 2,085 locations)

Model Polling Stations: 84

Women/Youth-Operated Polling Stations: 38

Specially-Abled Operated Polling Stations: 8

Voting Equipment and Personnel

To manage the voting process, the administration has prepared:

14,172 ballot units

12,120 control units

13,131 Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines

In addition, approximately 46,816 officials and staff, supported by 25,696 police personnel, will be on duty to ensure a smooth and secure election process.

Special Provisions for Senior Citizens and Differently-Abled Voters

The administration has introduced special measures to assist senior citizens and differently-abled voters:

Free Transport:997 vehicles will operate from 1,284 locations.

Wheelchair Availability: 3,388 wheelchairs at 2,085 polling stations.

Dedicated Volunteers:Volunteers will be on hand to provide assistance as needed.