Maharashtra Election 2024: Raj Thackeray and Family Cast Their Vote in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 20, 2024): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray cast his vote on Wednesday for his son Amit, who is contesting the Mahim Assembly seat in his electoral debut.

Speaking to reporters after voting, Thackeray urged people to come out in large numbers to vote, noting the consequences of lower voter turnout in the past five years. “Not voting cannot be an option,” he said.

When asked how he felt voting for his son, Thackeray smiled and said, “It was a good feeling.”

The MNS president was accompanied by his wife Sharmila and daughter Urvashi.

The Mahim constituency is witnessing a triangular contest between Amit Thackeray, Sada Sarvankar of the ruling Shiv Sena, and Mahesh Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies.