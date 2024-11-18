Maharashtra Election 2024: Sikh Community Backs BJP-led Mahayuti in Assembly Polls

The Sikh community in Maharashtra has formally pledged its support to the BJP-led Mahayuti for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Bal Malkit Singh, Executive Chairman of the Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, stressed the positive changes brought by the current government for various communities.

According to the community representatives, the Grand Alliance government has made significant strides in supporting these communities, highlighted by historic announcements that have directly benefited them. “In a landmark move, the Maharashtra State Minority Commission now includes an 11-member Sikh Representative Committee, with nominations from Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sangat. This development is seen as a major step in ensuring the community’s representation and active involvement in state governance,” said Singh.

"The Sikh community of Maharashtra has declared its full support for the BJP-led Mahayuti in the upcoming assembly elections. Over the past 2.5 years, the government's initiatives for Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sangat, Sikhs, Hindus, Punjabis, Sindhis, Sikligars, Banjaras, and Lubana communities have brought immense happiness and satisfaction. The community is confident that the government will continue its efforts for the betterment of society with the same positive intent and approach in the future," said Shri Bal Malkit Singh.

He also acknowledged the role of the previous government in significantly improving the social and economic status of the Sikh community. He highlighted the historic representation of Sikh society through the formation of a Sikh Representative Committee within the Minority Commission, a first for the state. This initiative, along with the appointment of a Sikh member to the Minority Development Commission and the establishment of the 11-member Punjabi Literature Academy, has further solidified the community's belief in the government's commitment to their welfare.

Bal Malkit Singh urged all Sikh community members to actively participate in the upcoming elections on the 20th, calling for a strong voter turnout to secure the victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti.