Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Heavy Security Checks in Mumbai Ahead Of 5th Phase Of Voting

For Phase 5 of the Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election, 13 out of 48 of Maharashtra’s constituencies will be voting. Constituencies which will be voting for phase 5 are Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North–West, Mumbai North–East, Mumbai North–Central, Mumbai South–Central, and Mumbai South. Security forces in Mumbai have increased surveillance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The city will go to polls in the fifth phase of the ongoing elections on Monday, May 20. There is tight security in place with stationary and mobile teams conducting spot checks. Highways and roads have been barricaded as vehicles are being thoroughly inspected during the election period. All six parliamentary seats in Mumbai will go to the polls in the fifth phase of voting on Monday.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra were being held in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. 13 constituencies, including the six seats in Mumbai, are among the ones that will vote on May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Also Read: Mumbai: BKC Police Arrest Broker for Allegedly Defrauding Diamond Trader of Rs 4.28 Crore

Known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics. The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.

As the state entered its last day of campaigning on Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasised the extensive development projects and economic progress in the region under NDA rule. "In the whole country, the biggest development and infrastructure projects are being built in Maharashtra. Industries are being built, jobs are being given, and based on this, Mahuyati will win on May 20 and break the records of last time," Shinde told ANI. The Bhartiya Janata Party is actively campaigning in the state during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.