Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik Becomes First Owner of Tesla Car in India After Mumbai Debut

Elon Musk’s much-talked-about Tesla company, ranked among the world’s richest entrepreneurs’ list, has opened its first showroom in Mumbai’s BKC. Soon after the launch, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader and Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik became the first person in the country to purchase a Tesla car. Confirming the news, Sarnaik told the media that he had earlier declared his determination to be the first owner of Tesla in India, and now he has fulfilled that promise. “Tesla’s electric car has been launched in Mumbai, and I was fortunate to get the first opportunity to buy it. We are making efforts to ensure such electric cars run on the roads of our state. I am happy to own this car. Importantly, I purchased it at full price without any discounts,” Sarnaik said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Delivery of the first Tesla (Model Y) car from 'Tesla Experience Centre' at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, being made to the State's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.



'Tesla Experience Center', the first in India, was inaugurated on July 15 this… pic.twitter.com/UyhUBCYygG — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2025

He also shared that the car is not a gift for his son, but for his grandson. “My grandson will take this car to school, and in doing so, he will spread awareness about environmentally friendly vehicles among his classmates,” Sarnaik added. Known globally as one of the most advanced and safest cars, Tesla now has its first official buyer in India — Pratap Sarnaik, with the Tesla Model Y. The showroom was inaugurated by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Expressing pride, Sarnaik said, “It is a matter of honor that the country’s first Tesla car belongs to the Maharashtra transport minister. I am gifting this car to my grandson so that children learn about sustainable mobility.”

The government has already extended benefits like toll waivers for electric vehicles on routes including the Atal Setu and the Samruddhi Expressway. Sarnaik emphasized, “Our government is committed to providing maximum facilities to companies manufacturing EVs. Within the next 10 years, electric vehicles will bring about a revolution in our state. This is also the vision of our Prime Minister, and the state government is actively working toward it.”

As for pricing, the Tesla Model Y RWD version in India costs ₹61.07 lakh, while the LR RWD version is priced at ₹69.15 lakh. Buyers need to pay extra for customization, such as preferred colors. Since the car is being fully imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the price is significantly higher. The Model Y is Tesla’s best-selling car worldwide and ranks among the top-selling cars globally. The Tesla 3 RWD variant can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds. The Tesla 3 LR RWD offers a driving range of up to 622 kilometers on a single charge, while the standard RWD version delivers up to 500 kilometers per charge. The new Model Y comes with updated interior and exterior design, including a dedicated rear-seat touchscreen and electric adjustable seating. The Model Y will compete in India with the BMW X1 LWB, Volvo C40, BYD Sealion 7, and Mercedes-Benz EQA.