Maharashtra Monsoon 2024: Prohibitory Orders Enforced In Tourist Sports Near Palghar

Authorities announced on Wednesday that police have enforced restrictions on gatherings at several picnic spots in Vasai, located in Palghar district of Maharashtra. This measure aims to ensure the safety of tourists during the monsoon season in Maharashtra, according to a report by news agency PTI.

During the rainy season, a large number of people throng the seashore, waterfalls, dams, rivers and lakes in Palghar and neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai in Maharashtra As per the order issued on Tuesday by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Vasai, Purnima Chowgule-Shringi, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will remain in force from June 25 to July 8 at various water bodies, reported PTI.

The current monsoon conditions necessitated these measures to prevent financial losses and mitigate risks to the lives of tourists," the order stated, reported PTI.It prohibits assembly of five or more persons, venturing in water bodies, accessing waterfalls or sitting in water flows, approaching dangerous spots, taking selfies or creating reels, and parking vehicles at hazardous locations, reported PTI. The order also mandates a prohibition on noise pollution and any form of harassment, such as eve-teasing of women, in the vicinity."These measures will be enforced within approximately 1 km of the prohibited areas," as per the order, reported PTI. Authorities have appealed to the people to adhere to these restrictions for their own safety and the well-being of others during the current Maharashtra monsoon period.