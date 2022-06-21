Maharashtra Political Crisis: Dada Bhuse is in Mumbai, but not at his residence

Despite the victory of the Legislative Council, Tuesday morning has again brought a big earthquake in the politics of Maharashtra. Before the formation of the Mahavikas Aghadi government, Ajit Pawar had taken an oath with BJP in the morning. Now Shinde has reached Surat directly at night and left the Mavia government shaken.

There was talk that only five ministers in Uddhav Thackeray's party were unreachable. Along with Eknath Shinde, Shambhuraj Desai, Sandipan Bhumare and Abdul Sattar were not reachable. Now another Shiv Sena minister, Dada Base, also seemed to be notorious. Bruce's phone was not ringing, nor was it at his residence. Due to this, the scope of this revolt against Uddhav Thackeray seemed to be increasing now.

Among the MLAs who reached at midnight along with Eknath Shinde are Ramesh Bornare, Abdul Sattar, Sanjay Shirsat, Uday Singh Rajput, Sandipan Bhumare, and Pradip Jaiswal. Shinde has given a large number of development funds to these MLAs. On the other hand, Rajan Vichare and Ravindra Phatak are still in Thane. Pratap Saranaik's phone, however, is not recoverable.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Eknath Shinde will hold a press conference in Surat this afternoon to explain his role. Eknath Shinde's displeasure has caused an earthquake in the politics of the state. A large number of police personnel have been deployed outside the hotel where Eknath Shinde and his supporters are staying.