Maharashtra Rains: Orange Alert Issued For Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMD) has issued an orange alert for Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Kalyan. These regions are expected to experience moderate thunderstorms, with maximum surface wind speeds ranging between 41 to 61 kmph (in gusts). Additionally, some areas may also witness thunderstorms accompanied by hail. Moderate rainfall, ranging from 5 to 15 mm per hour, is forecasted. The RMD's forecast extends until 8 pm. However, there is no warning for Mumbai.

A dust storm followed with rains and gusty winds had on Monday lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring metropolitan areas. On May 13, the IMD Mumbai had also issued a "nowcast warning" forecasting a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain for Thane, Palghar and Mumbai. "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai in the next 3-4 hours," an official of IMD had said.

Mumbai witnessed several disruptions following the dust storm and unseasonal rains in the city. The Mumbai Metro services were suspended between Aarey and Andheri East metro stations after a banner landed on the overheard wire due to strong winds. Suburban services on Central Railway were affected after an overhead equipment pole between Thane and Mulund stations got bent due to strong winds.

