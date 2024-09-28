Maharashtra to Establish India's First Advocate Academy, Says Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

In a significant development for the legal community, Maharashtra is set to become home to India’s first Advocate Academy. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made this announcement during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the academy and research center, held in Navi Mumbai. Justice Bhushan R Gavai, Judge of the Supreme Court of India laid the foundation stone of the academy.

Fadnavis expressed his pride in the initiative, stating, “It is a matter of immense joy that the country’s first Advocate Academy is being established in Maharashtra. This will be a game-changer for the legal profession, providing advanced training and resources for advocates.”

The Deputy CM congratulated the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa for their efforts in realizing this vision. He also noted that the state government has allocated land for the academy and has committed ₹10 crore to its development. “This academy will not only benefit the legal fraternity but also play a vital role in assisting the government with better lawmaking and justice delivery,” Fadnavis added.

In his speech, Fadnavis highlighted how the COVID-19 pandemic had accelerated the use of technology in the judiciary, citing the Supreme Court's successful implementation of online hearings as an example of increasing transparency. He emphasized that this academy would help the legal field keep pace with rapid advancements in technology.

The academy will serve as a hub for legal research and education, with a modern learning approach that promotes "Learn, Unlearn, and Relearn." The government is also considering introducing stipends for new lawyers as part of broader efforts to support emerging legal talent.

The Deputy CM expressed confidence in the positive impact the academy will have on the legal system, saying, “This institution will set new standards in legal education and practice, contributing significantly to the justice system.”

The foundation stone ceremony comes shortly after the groundbreaking for the new High Court building, further strengthening Maharashtra’s legal infrastructure.