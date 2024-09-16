Major Drug Bust In Badlapur: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes ₹82 Lakh Worth Banned Substance

In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has busted an MD drugs manufacturing factory and arrested four individuals in connection with the case. The Crime Branch has seized drugs worth over ₹82 lakh from the accused. The raid was conducted at a factory located in Badlapur. One of the arrested individuals is a chemistry graduate, who not only managed the entire drug operation but also worked as a production manager in a company.

According to police sources, ANC officials received information about large-scale drug activities in Mumbai. Acting on the tip-off, the police patrolling in the Mankhurd area arrested two suspects late at night. The duo was found loitering suspiciously, prompting the police to question them. Upon interrogation, 106 grams of MD drugs were recovered from them, with an estimated international market value of ₹21.60 lakh.

Further investigation led to the arrest of a third accused, who revealed the existence of a drug manufacturing factory in Badlapur. The factory, located in the Vanang area, was raided by the police. During the raid, it was discovered that MD drugs were being produced at the facility. A fourth individual, who has a background in chemistry and works as a production manager at a company, was also involved in the drug manufacturing process.

The police are currently probing deeper into the case to uncover further details and connections.