Malad West Election Result 2024: Aslam Shaik Wins 4th Time With Over 69,000 Votes Against Vinod Shelar

The Malad West Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in Maharashtra and falls under the North Mumbai Lok Sabha seat. This Lok Sabha constituency comprises six assembly constituencies, which are Malad West, Borivali, Magathane, Dahisar, Kandivali East and Charkop, all located in the suburban district.

In Assembly polls, the BJP fielded Vinod Shelar, the brother of senior party leader Ashish Shelar, while the Congress nominated sitting MLA Aslam Shaikh for another term. In a closely watched contest, Aslam Shaikh once again emerged victorious, defeating Vinod Shelar by over 6,000 votes. Although the official announcement is awaited, the result has reportedly been confirmed.

Congress Dominance in Malad West

Aslam Shaikh has established a stronghold for Congress in Malad West, winning his third consecutive term since 2009. In the 2019 Assembly elections, he secured 50% of the votes, winning by a margin of approximately 10,000 votes. BJP candidate Ramesh Singh Thakur came in second with 69,000 votes.

In the 2014 elections, where all major parties contested independently, Aslam Shaikh narrowly won by a margin of just 2,303 votes. BJP’s Ram Barot finished second, while Shiv Sena’s Dr. Vinay Jain was third. MNS candidate Deepak Pawar came fourth, and NCP’s Sunil Shinde finished a distant seventh, receiving fewer votes than independent candidates and even the ‘NOTA’ option.

In the 2009 elections, Aslam Shaikh achieved a resounding victory, winning by nearly 28,000 votes with 43% of the total votes. BJP’s R.U. Singh was the runner-up, while Neela Desai of the MNS finished third, and independent candidate Deepak Pawar took fourth place.

Aslam Shaikh’s consistent wins reflect Congress’s strong voter base in the Malad West constituency, solidifying its position as a key seat in Maharashtra's political landscape.