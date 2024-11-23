Mumbra-Kalwa Election Results 2024: Jitendra Awhad Wins for 4th Time, Defeats Aji Pawar-led NCP Candidate Najeeb Mulla

Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party sitting MLA Jitendra Awhad won from the Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly constituency. Awhad defeated Ajit Pawar-led NCP candidate Najeeb Mulla with 96,228 votes. In the first round of counting, it looked like a tough fight between rival candidates; however, it surprised everyone after the contest turned one-sided.

Celebration in Mumbra-Kalwa Constituency

#WATCH | Mumbra | Supporters for NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad celebrate as their leader leads from Mumbra-Kalwa assembly constituency



NCP's Najeeb Mulla is trailing from the constituency pic.twitter.com/o1v4JOUZNt — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the NCP (SP) candidate won the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency with 157141 votes, while Najeeb Mulla got 60913 votes. Awha has won for the fourth time from this Muslim-majority constituency. He has been MLA in this constituency since 2009.

I am beyond grateful to all the voters,

of,Mumbra-Kalwa who voted in the

Maharashtra assembly elections for a stronger democracy! Your belief in our vision for a better future of Mumbra-Kalwa drives me every day.

I m greatfull to all colleagues and party workers for their… — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) November 21, 2024

Awhad took to social media to thank the people of his constituency: "I am beyond grateful to all the voters of Mumbra-Kalwa who voted in the Maharashtra assembly elections for a stronger democracy! Your belief in our vision for a better future of Mumbra-Kalwa drives me every day. I'm grateful to all colleagues and party workers for their immense hard work and also to my alliance partners. Thank you once again."