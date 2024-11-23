Malad West Election Result 2024: BJP Candidate Vinod Shelar Leading Over Aslam Shaikh

Congress seating MLA and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Aslam Shaikh trailing after the 10th round of counting of votes for the Malad West Assembly constituency in Mumbai suburban. According to the Election Commission website data, Ashish Shelar's brother is currently leading over 48,644. Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) candidate Ajay Rokade on the third position.

After 4 hours of counting, Vinod Shelar of the BJP is currently leading in Malad West. Aslam Shaikh of the INC is currently in second place. Malad West recorded a voter turnout of 53.4%. In 2019, it was 52.72%, where INC candidate Aslam Shaikh had won against Ramesh Thakur of the BJP.

Also Read | Aurangabad East Election Result 2024: Imtiaz Jaleel Leading, BJP Candidate Atul Moreshwar Save Trailing.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai North, all candidates of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance are currently leading. Shiv Sena UBT's Prakash Surve leads by 21,757 votes after 7 rounds, Manisha Chaudhuri of the BJP leads by 51,186 votes after eleven rounds, BJP's Sanjay Upadhyay leads by 59,831 votes after 14 rounds, Atul Bhatkhalkar leads from Kandivali East, and Yogesh Sagar of the BJP leads in Charkop.