Man Arrested for Raping 5-Year-Old Girl in Mumbai

Mumbai: In a case of rape of a five-year-old minor girl, the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg police have arrested a 30-year-old man. The police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 65(2), along with sections related to child abuse, and are continuing their investigation.

According to information received from the RAK Marg police, the victim and the accused live in the same area. On Saturday evening, when the girl came out to play, the accused, Abhijit Jambale, took her to his house under the pretext of playing. At his house, Jambale committed obscene acts and raped the girl.

A police officer stated that after this act, the victim returned to her home in pain. When her mother asked her what happened, she told her everything. As soon as the girl's mother learned about the incident, she filed a complaint at the RAK Marg police station. The police immediately registered an FIR and arrested the accused, Abhijit Jambale, from his house.

A police officer mentioned that the victim has been admitted to KEM Hospital in Parel, where her condition is stable.