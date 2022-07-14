Man drives ambulance across flood waters, helps pregnant woman reach primary health centre on time

Rains have lashed the entire state. Rivers and streams are overflowing in many places. Flooding has occurred. But in the event of this emergency, an ambulance driver in Palghar took the pregnant mother from Barhanpur village to a safe primary health centre.

Palghar district has been receiving heavy rain for the past few days. It was raining heavily yesterday (July 13) too. Due to the continuous rains, the rivers were overflowing and the roads were waterlogged at some places. In this, there was a big flood in the canal at Berhanpur in Palghar.

Meanwhile, Pratibha Dogarkar, a pregnant woman from Barhanpur Vanipada, starte to get labor pain began to feel pain. They were to be admitted to the primary health center in Somta under the Janani Suraksha programme. At this time, the ambulance driver brought the mother and relatives to the primary health center.

The driver predicted the water and confidently drove the ambulance through the water. The driver is being appreciated everywhere for this. Actually water was flowing over the bridge. But the driver was confident and determined to get the pregnant mother to the hospital. So the mother was brought safely to the health center.