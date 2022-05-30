Mandatory to install GPRS in 'school Bus'; orders Director General of Police

The Upper Director General of Police (Transport) has directed the Transport Department to strictly enforce the school bus regulations in the state. According to this, it will be mandatory to install GPRS in every school bus in the state. A request was made by MNS Vidyarthi Sena to enforce the school bus rules for the safety of school children.

Taking note of this, the police department has given instructions to tighten the rules of school bus. In the case of school buses, many cases have come up so far. Recently, the parents were worried as the bus of Podar school in Mumbai could not reach on time. The parents had rushed to the police station as the students could not reach home on time. The driver then missed the road, resulting in a delay.

With the new academic year starting in June, parents are demanding that the errors in bus services in all schools in the state be rectified. With this in mind, it has been made mandatory to have GPRS in every school bus for the safety of students. In addition, police verification of bus drivers and helpers has been made mandatory.