Maratha Reservation Protest: BEST Resumes Bus Services From CSMT After Four Days of Disruption

A few bus routes were impacted for four days in Mumbai due to the Maratha Reservation protest held by Manoj Jarange Patil. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking resumed bus operations from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Tuesday. But a few other routes still remain affected. After the operations were resumed, the office-goers who usually boarded buses and were forced to walk or rely on other modes of transport felt relieved. The bus services in areas like Nariman Point, Backbay, and Colaba were affected as the protestors blocked many major junctions while protesting.

An official said that the BEST bus services have been resumed from the Bhatia Baug outside CSMT. Routes 138 and 115 are now operational. He further mentioned that operations in the area are still partially impacted.

Due to police closures on DN Road, Mahapalika Marg, and Hazarimal Somani Marg, bus services are being rerouted through Mahatma Phule Market, LT Marg, and Metro Junction towards Hutatma Chowk. Despite these adjustments, many bus routes continue to face diversions, suspensions, or curtailments because of the ongoing protest at Azad Maidan.

Meanwhile, on the fifth day of Manoj Jarange Patil’s indefinite hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation, key developments took place as the Maharashtra government shared a draft of the proposed Government Resolution (GR) outlining responses to several of his major demands. A delegation led by Subcommittee Chairman Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil visited the protest site and handed over the draft GR to Jarange, who read it aloud before the gathered crowd. While acknowledging the proposal, Jarange emphasized that a formal reply would follow only after thorough review. Maintaining his firm stand, he declared he would neither call off his fast nor leave the protest site until the government issues an official GR.