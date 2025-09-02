Maratha Quota Protest: Manoj Jarange Claims Victory as Maharashtra Govt Accepts Key Demands

On the fifth day of Manoj Jarange Patil’s indefinite hunger strike for Maratha reservation, significant developments unfolded as the Maharashtra government presented a draft of the proposed Government Resolution (GR) addressing several of his core demands. A delegation led by Subcommittee Chairman Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil met with Jarange at the protest site. During the meeting, Vikhe Patil presented the draft GR, which Jarange then read aloud to the assembled protesters. He acknowledged the proposal but stated that a final response would be given only after detailed consideration. Firm in his stance, Jarange reiterated that he would not end his fast or vacate the protest site until an official GR is issued.

Hyderabad Gazette Implementation

One of Jarange’s key demands was the immediate implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas. Vikhe Patil assured him that if accepted, the GR would be issued promptly. Jarange emphasized that this time, unlike the incident at Washi, there should be no backtracking once officials leave the protest. He stated that his legal team would also review the draft for accuracy. “We cannot afford another Washi-like situation,” Jarange said, hinting at previous betrayals. The subcommittee has reportedly approved the implementation. According to the proposed GR, caste certificates will be issued only after due verification of claims under the Hyderabad Gazette.

Satara and Pune-Aundh Gazette Demand

Another major point of contention was Jarange’s demand to implement the Satara and Pune-Aundh Gazette records. Government officials stated that there are certain legal challenges in these regions. Shivendraraje Bhosale has taken responsibility for addressing these, asking for 15 days—Jarange has given him a month. "If Rajesaheb has spoken, the issue is considered resolved," Jarange remarked.

Withdrawal of Legal Cases Against Protesters

Jarange also demanded the withdrawal of all legal cases filed against Maratha protesters. The government confirmed that some cases have already been withdrawn, and others will be dropped via court procedures by the end of September. Vikhe Patil assured that a GR to this effect would be issued with the Governor’s signature.

Support for Families of Deceased Protesters

The demand for compensation and government jobs to the families of those who died during the protests was also addressed. The government has already disbursed ₹15 crore in aid and promised to provide the remaining assistance soon. Jobs will be offered through the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC), but Jarange suggested more suitable placements based on educational qualifications—such as positions in MIDC or MSEB—instead of assigning them as drivers.

Access to Historical Records & Corruption Concerns

Jarange raised concerns that people were struggling to access the 58 lakh historical records required to apply for caste certificates. He alleged that local officials were withholding validity certificates, sometimes issuing them only in exchange for bribes up to ₹25,000. “If that's how they’re issued, are they even legal?” he questioned, demanding immediate orders to simplify and regulate the process at the Gram Panchayat level.

Maratha–Kunbi GR Demand

A crucial and long-standing demand—issuing a GR declaring that Marathas and Kunbis are the same community—was also discussed. While officials claimed the legal process is complicated and would take at least a month, Jarange retorted, “We understand everything. Take one and a half months if needed, but the GR must be issued.” Vikhe Patil asked for two months, and Jarange agreed.

Concerns About Extended Family Verifications

Regarding the recognition of extended family members (relatives) as Kunbis, the government stated that over 8 lakh objections have been received and will require time for review. Vikhe Patil admitted the process would be lengthy.

Final Warning and Message to Government

Jarange closed the meeting by warning that if GRs are only issued after he ends his fast, he will not leave the protest site. “As long as I’m here, no one can harm you. But if you try to swallow everything at once, it will choke you. We must proceed step by step,” he said, urging the government to ensure that no official or political interference stalls the process. He firmly stated that Vikhe Patil had assured him the GRs would be issued within the hour, and he expects the government to follow through without delay.