Marathi-Gujarati Conflict Surfaces in Vile Parle Amid Allegations of Discrimination by Builders

Mumbai: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the conflict between Marathi and Gujrati has flared up in Vile Parle. The Vile Parle Uddhav Sena today staged a protest against the builder's office and staged a protest over complaints that Marathi people were denied a house.

In this regard, it was reported that some builders in Vile Parle ask Marathi customers whether they eat veg or non-veg, if they verify that they eat non-veg, then increase the price while giving houses to Marathi people. Juili Shende, women's assembly coordinator of Uddhav Sena, said that some of these builders outrightly said that if they were going to eat non-vegetarian food, they would not get a house.

Taking cognizance of their complaint, On the instructions of Shiv Sena leader-MLA Anil Parab, Vile Parle Assembly Convenor Sandeep Naik and Nitin Dicholkar, Women's Wing Organizer Rupali Shinde, Shakha Head Prakash Sakpal, Anil Malap, Siddhesh Pawar, Popat Bedarkar, Anand Pathak marched to the office of Orchid builder Amit Jain and gheraoed the office. "From now on, if they raise the issue of veg nonsense with Marathi people, they will be given a Shiv Sena-style answer", Nitin Dicholkar told Lokmat.

He said builder Amit Jain had assured the Uddhav Sena that he would not discriminate while allotting flats.