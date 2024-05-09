Mumbai: Controversy Erupts as 1993 Bomb Blast Accused Spotted Campaigning for Amol Kirtikar

Mumbai: The wounds of the 1993 bomb blasts that shook the city of Mumbai are still deeply rooted in the minds of Mumbaikars. It brings back memories of the 1993 bomb blasts during the Lok Sabha election campaign. A video of the bomb blast accused of participating in the campaign of Amol Kirtikar, the Uddhav Thackeray group candidate from the North West constituency, has gone viral. The BJP has targeted the Thackeray group over the video.

BJP MLA Amit Satam said Iqbal Musa alias Baba Chauhan, an accused in the 1993 blasts, had come out campaigning for MVA candidate Amol Kirtikar in Andheri West on Wednesday evening. He was at the rally in support of Kirtikar.

"Iqbal Musa alias Baba Chauhan, an accused in the 1993 bomb blasts, is actively campaigning for Amol Kirtikar. Mahendra Sonawane, an accused in the army recruitment paper leak, is the campaign head of UBT Shirdi candidate Bhausaheb Waghchaure. Sonawane planned to recruit Pakistani-inspired people in the Indian Army, while the soul of Bal Thackeray must be in pain after seeing the propaganda of UBT with the accused who killed hundreds of innocents in Mumbai in the 1993 bomb blasts." Shiv Sena spokesperson Raju Waghmare said.

"Uddhav Thackeray talks about patriotism and Hindutva. However, their true nature is now revealed. There is evidence of photos and videos. UBT's fake Shiv Sena, which has been campaigning with extremist people, should no longer use the word Shiv Sena. UBT has ties to treason. This has insulted Bal Thackeray. Therefore, we will request the Election Commission not to give the name Shiv Sena to UBT," Waghmare said.