Marathi Language Row: Woman Harassed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar for Not Speaking in Regional Language; Video Surfaces

Ghatkopar: In Maharashtra the issue over Marathi language row continues. Recently, video of group of people fighting with woman for not speaking in Marathi has gone viral on social media. As per the information this incident took place on July 20 Sunday in Ghatkopar.

In video Woman can be seen confronted by a man for not speaking in Marathi. As per the NDTV reports when she asked them to move aside, they reportedly insisted to speak in Marathi. When she refused to speak Marathi argument broke out. One of the men aggressively pointed and shouted, "Speak in Marathi. This is Maharashtra," while others echoed similar demands. Woman confronted that I have linguistic freedom “No, you speak in Hindi. Tell me, aren’t you Indian?". Are you not from Hindustan?”

A brief confrontation drew a crowd, and police were alerted. However, the accused had fled by the time police arrived. This incident reflects a growing trend of language-related public confrontations in the city.