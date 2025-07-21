Thane: Man Tears Rs 32,000 Lehenga With Knife Over Return Dispute at Kalakshetra Store in Kalyan; CCTV Video Goes Viral

Chaos erupted at a fashion store named Kalakshetra, located in Kalyan West of Maharashtra's Thane district, when a man created a ruckus over his bride's lehenga (bridal attire) after the shopkeeper refused to refund the amount. The incident occurred on July 19, after a young woman, Meghna Makhija, who had purchased a lehenga worth Rs 32,300 for her wedding on June 17, arrived at the shop seeking to return it.

According to the store’s policy, direct returns were not permitted. However, the shopkeeper informed her that she could purchase another dress or lehenga of the same price by July 31 using the credit note offered by the store in return for the lehenga. A salesman also told her that they were holding a stock clearance sale currently and asked her to return next month.

A few hours later, Meghna’s fiancé, Sumit Sayani, arrived at the store, pulled out a knife during an argument, and tore the Rs 32,000 lehenga in the middle of the shop. He allegedly threatened the shopkeeper, saying he would defame the store on social media if the money was not refunded. Sumit also reportedly demanded a ransom of Rs 3 lakh.

CCTV Video of Kalakshetra Store

A young woman purchased a lehenga ghagra from a well-known showroom in Kalyan. Her friend demanded a refund, stating they did not want the lehenga ghagra and asked to buy different clothes instead. The shopkeeper refused to refund the money. Angered by the refusal, a young man… pic.twitter.com/I5zjkHcxqc — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 20, 2025

A CCTV footage of the incident a man in a black shirt and blue jeans took out a knife and start cutting the garment and stabbed it 2 to 3 times. He took another part of the cloth and also tabbed into it.

Frightened by the threats and harassment, the shopkeeper lodged a complaint at the Bazarpeth police station. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Officials stated that an FIR has been registered based on the shopkeeper's complaint and further legal action is underway.

The man was arrested but granted immediate bail. According to the TOI, the man confessed to having committed the act in a fit of rage, said Surajsingh Gaund, senior inspector of Bazarpeth police station.