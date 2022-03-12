Megablock of Central Railway on Sunday, check out details

Megablock will be taken on both the fast lanes of Central Railway from Thane to Kalyan on Sunday for various technical works. This mega block is going to be eight hours long. The megablock will be taken up between 9 am and 5 pm, according to Central Railway. This mega block will affect railway traffic and trains will run late. Due to this block, locals on fast route will run on slower route between Thane and Kalyan. Passengers should note that local trains will run ten to fifteen minutes late as there are only two routes available between these stations. This mega block is likely to cause inconvenience to passengers.

Local between Belapur and Panvel canceled

There are megablocks on both Kurla and Vashi routes. Due to megablock, local trains between CSMT to Vashi and Belapur to Panvel have been canceled from 11:30 am to 4:10 pm. Megablocks will be taken on fast lanes between Thane and Kalyan from 9 am to 5 pm tomorrow. Some local trains will run late during this period while some locals have been canceled. Central Railway has appealed to the passengers to cooperate during the mega block.



Block on Western Railway too

A megablock will also be taken up on the Western Railway tomorrow. This megablock will be five hours long. The block will be taken between Santcruz and Goregaon from 10 am to 3 pm. This block will be taken on the slower route up and down. According to the Western Railway, repair work will be carried out during this period.